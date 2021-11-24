Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Price Target Cut to C$7.34

Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$7.44 to C$7.34 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.76% from the company’s previous close.

Cornerstone Capital Resources stock opened at C$4.20 on Monday. Cornerstone Capital Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.86. The stock has a market cap of C$153.86 million and a P/E ratio of -20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94.

In related news, insider Dmyant Sangha acquired 215,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$806,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 987,943 shares in the company, valued at C$3,704,786.25. Also, Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,132.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

