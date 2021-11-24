Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

ENZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.87. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.69%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

