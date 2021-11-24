Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 507,753 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,327.5% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 471,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 457,904 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 90,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

