Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,306. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99.

