Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $55.69.

