Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 73.7% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 37.3% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $935.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

