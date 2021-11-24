Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.