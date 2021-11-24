Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $235.31 and a one year high of $323.03.

