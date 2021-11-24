Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 11,081 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

