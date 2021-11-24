Covalent (CQT) One Day Volume Hits $13.37 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $55.07 million and $13.37 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00087512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.35 or 0.07423455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,886.99 or 1.00581996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

