Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Position Reduced by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACC opened at $651.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $292.46 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

