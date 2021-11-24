Credit Suisse AG Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $284.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.