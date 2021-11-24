Credit Suisse AG Has $901,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 303,516 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Euronav were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,433.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.