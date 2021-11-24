Credit Suisse AG Has $923,000 Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 221,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -152.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

