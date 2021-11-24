Credit Suisse AG Makes New $980,000 Investment in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $388,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $156,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $5,039,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $386,000.

NASDAQ:RCLF opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

