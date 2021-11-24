Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,895 shares of company stock worth $249,481 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

