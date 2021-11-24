Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 261.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,298 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,195 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

