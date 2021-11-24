Credit Suisse Group Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $70.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.
Shares of FL opened at $51.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71.
In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
