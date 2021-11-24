Credit Suisse Group Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $70.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of FL opened at $51.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

