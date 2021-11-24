Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at ATB Capital

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.06.

TSE CPG opened at C$6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1.57. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3211273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

