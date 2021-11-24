Cresta Greenwood, Llc Sells 134,422 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NOG opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 320,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

