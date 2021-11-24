CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,638.62

CRH plc (LON:CRH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,638.62 ($47.54) and traded as low as GBX 3,638.13 ($47.53). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,657 ($47.78), with a volume of 553,490 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,627.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,639.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

