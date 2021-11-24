CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 34,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,945. CRH has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 19.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

