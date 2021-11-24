Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 494,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

