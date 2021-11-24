Critical Analysis: Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) & Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Just Energy Group and Northwest Natural, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Natural 0 1 3 0 2.75

Northwest Natural has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.44%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and Northwest Natural’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Northwest Natural $773.68 million 1.80 $76.78 million $2.95 15.40

Northwest Natural has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 7.21% -78.67% 16.53% Northwest Natural 10.91% 9.23% 2.20%

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Just Energy Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co. engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

