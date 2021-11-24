Critical Review: Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08%

0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 104.24 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -15.12 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 195.91 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -6.33

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Assure and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 2 0 2.14

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 90.82%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Assure.

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Assure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

