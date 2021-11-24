Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

CRON stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

