Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 14th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

CRT stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.