Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 43,307 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 57,214 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE:EC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 2,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.