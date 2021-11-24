Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,627 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.33. 11,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,538. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

