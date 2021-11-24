Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,056 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 78.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,878,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 39.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,768 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 765,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,264,105. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.79. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

