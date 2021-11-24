Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 223.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,407 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

