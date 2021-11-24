Cryptaur Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00241393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

