CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

