CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in CSX were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

