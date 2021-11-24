Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $436,000 Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in FTS International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

FTS International stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. FTS International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86). FTS International had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

