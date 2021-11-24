Curio Governance (CGT) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $30,425.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00087542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,032,854 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.