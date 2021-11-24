CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading Down 2%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) shares traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. 268,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 596,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

