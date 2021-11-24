CustomContractNetwork Hits Market Cap of $70,046.59 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 86.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $70,046.59 and approximately $12.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00380107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

