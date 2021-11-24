CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Shares of CV Sciences stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.81. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CV Sciences (CVSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.