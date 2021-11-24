CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 48,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

