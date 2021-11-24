CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $182.12

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.12, but opened at $173.98. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $172.44, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

