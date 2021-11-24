Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $211.29 and a 1-year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

