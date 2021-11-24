Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $18,138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 261.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $586,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $298,000.

NYSEARCA FJUL opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

