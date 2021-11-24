Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,761,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $252,192,000 after buying an additional 1,139,373 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,014,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

