Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 602 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

