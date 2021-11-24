David Craig Brown Buys 29,400 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CEO David Craig Brown acquired 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.