De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.96

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.96 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 164.40 ($2.15). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 170,470 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.83. The company has a market capitalization of £298.18 million and a P/E ratio of 47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.