Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. 22,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

