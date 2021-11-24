Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 392 ($5.12) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 333 ($4.35). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

ROO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.40 ($4.75).

ROO opened at GBX 308.40 ($4.03) on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -26.81.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

