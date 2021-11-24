Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DELL traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,023,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,774. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

